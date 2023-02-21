Space station company Vast, founded by billionaire Jed McCaleb, acquires startup Launcher

Space station company Vast announced on Tuesday it has acquired fellow startup Launcher in a move that effectively triples the former's headcount and expands its suite of tech and IP.

"Building a space station is this complex undertaking, and you need a lot of people to do it," Vast founder and CEO Jed McCaleb told CNBC. "Just getting the engineers that Launcher has will accelerate [development]."

Vast aims to build human habitats with artificial gravity, a step more ambitious than the existing zero gravity environment of the International Space Station, or of other private stations underway. The Launcher acquisition adds about 80 employees to Vast's existing staff of 40 and brings with it the company's Orbiter satellite "space tug" and the E-2 liquid rocket engine that are currently in development.

"The technology that they built – a lot of it is directly applicable for what what we're going to do, so we don't have to go and develop it again from scratch," McCaleb said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I can tell you that our investors and our team are happy; it's a good outcome for both sides," said Launcher founder Max Haot, who will join Vast as the company's president.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, at a 115,000-square-foot facility, Vast was stood up last year by McCaleb, who made his fortune in cryptocurrency. He's worth about $2.5 billion according to Forbes. Before launching Vast, McCaleb first dipped into the space industry in 2021, joining the board of Firefly Aerospace after an investment through a non-profit he founded called the Astera Institute.