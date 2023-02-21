March is a three-paycheck month for some workers. Here's how to make the most of that extra check

watch now

These are the three-paycheck months in 2023

If your first paycheck in 2023 was Friday, Jan. 6, your three-paycheck months will be March and September. Otherwise, if your first paycheck in 2023 was Friday, Jan. 13, your three-paycheck months will be June and December.

How to make the most of a three-paycheck month

"March is a great time to receive that third paycheck," said Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners, based in Irvine, California, and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council. Particularly with the tax deadline approaching, there are some smart strategies you can employ, she said, such as setting some funds aside if you expect to owe money this year or putting the cash toward your individual retirement account, which can potentially lower your tax bill. But before making any investment moves, "if you have credit card debt, that needs to be paid off first," Sun advised. As day-to-day expenses continue to rise, Americans are taking on more debt. At the same time, annual percentage rates are also heading higher, making it much more expensive to carry a balance.