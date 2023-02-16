Amid persistent inflation, 54% of Americans are using savings to pay for everyday expenses

Inflation is still taking a hefty toll on households, recent reports show.

Prices continued their upward momentum in January, rising 0.5% for the month and 6.4% over the past 12 months, according to the latest consumer price index data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To make ends meet, 27% of Americans said they've had to take money out of savings and more than half, or 54%, said they used that money to pay for everyday expenses, such as groceries and rent, the recent Country Financial Security Index found.

Roughly 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck, according to a LendingClub report — up from 61% a year earlier and in line with the historic high first hit in March 2020.

"Inflation has shredded household budgets over the past two years, and not just when it comes to one-off discretionary expenses or special occasions, but for keeping up with day-to-day bills," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.