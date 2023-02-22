LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors further digest economic data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to open mixed on Wednesday as investors look ahead to key economic data across the region.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% as investors further digested the nation's producer price index that rose 1.6% on an annualized basis. The Topix fell 0.6%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1% and the Kosdaq also fell 1.2%
The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.74% lower as Australia awaits the release of its wage price index in for the fourth quarter of 2022. Economists expect it to come in at 3.5% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis , according to a Reuters poll.
In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.64%, ahead of the central bank's interest rate hike decision. Economists polled by Reuters expect a hike of 50 basis points, bringing the lending rate to 4.75%.
Hong Kong's budget will be delivered later today by financial secretary Paul Chan, which also will include its GDP figures for 2022.
Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.06% and the S&P 500 dropped 2%, marking the worst downturn for both indexes since Dec. 15. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.50%.
— CNBC's Kim Hakyung and Fred Imbert contributed to this report
Japan's producer prices index rises 1.6% in January
Japan's producer prices index rose 1.6% on an annualized basis, slightly higher than December's figure of 1.5%.
This puts the index at 107.4, slightly lower than 107.7 in December, and is the first monthly drop since August 2022.
The PPI measures the average movements of prices received by domestic producers for goods and services sold.
The yen weakened marginally after the announcement to trade against the US dollar at 134.92.
— Lim Hui Jie
Chinese tech stocks tumble
U.S.-listed Chinese technology stocks plummeted on Tuesday.
The pullback in shares came amid news that e-commerce company JD.com is reportedly launching a subsidy program to counter its rival Pinduoduo. Shares of both stocks shed more than 11% and 9%, respectively, during afternoon trading.
Others China tech stocks stumbled, including Alibaba, last down 5%. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF was last down more than 3%.
— Samantha Subin
Yields reach highest levels in three months
U.S. Treasury yields moved past Friday's highs, hitting their highest levels since November.
The 2-year rate, which is the most sensitive to Fed policy changes, hit a high of 4.725% — a level not seen since Nov. 8, when it reached 4.741%.
The benchmark 10-year rate, meanwhile, rose as high as 3.951%. That's its highest level going back to Nov. 10, when it climbed to 4.117%.
At 10:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was up 8 basis points at 4.705%.The 5-year Treasury and 10-year Treasury also reached 3-month highs, with yields at 4.142% and 3.927%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim