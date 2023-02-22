European stocks head for lower open as markets await latest Fed minutes

Investors are on edge after U.S. stocks fell for three consecutive weeks, signaling the possibility of higher interest rates for longer than expected.

The yield on the 6-month and 1-year Treasury bonds closed at 5% on Friday, thanks to several economic data releases last week that pointed toward a strong U.S. economy.

A rise in bond yields leads to increased borrowing costs for companies, which adds downward pressure on stocks.

Despite this challenging environment, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic and expects a "soft-landing" for the U.S. economy. In this scenario, inflation is controlled with a mild recession at most.

To capture the upside in a soft-landing scenario, the Wall Street bank said that investors should own stocks that can benefit from a decelerating inflation environment.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao