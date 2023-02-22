Wells Fargo seeks to catch faster-growing rivals by boosting engagement with rich clients

Wells Fargo is unveiling a new platform to boost digital engagement with its 2.6 million wealth management clients, CNBC has learned.

The service, called LifeSync, lets users create and track progress on financial goals, ingest content tied to their plans and contact their advisors, according to Michael Liersch, head of advice and planning at the bank's wealth division. It will be delivered through a mobile app update in late March, he said.

"These are the things that will really enhance the client-advisor experience, and they're not available on the mobile app today," Liersch said. "This is a really big platform enhancement for clients and advisors to collaborate around their goals and connect what clients want to accomplish with what our advisors are doing."

Banks are jockeying to provide their customers with personalized experiences via digital channels, and this tool should enable Wells Fargo to boost satisfaction and loyalty. CEO Charlie Scharf has highlighted wealth management as one source of growth for the company, along with credit cards and investment banking, amid his efforts to overhaul the bank and appease regulators.