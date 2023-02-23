Democrats urge EPA to tighten gas flaring restrictions to curb methane emissions

Congressional Democrats this week urged the Environmental Projection Agency to strengthen its proposal to regulate planet-warming methane gas emissions from the country's oil and gas sector.

The letter, led by Sen. Martin Heinrich, N.M. and Rep. Diana DeGette, Colo., and signed by a total of 76 lawmakers, said the agency's proposal needs to tighten restrictions on routine gas flaring, or the process of burning excess natural gas at an oil well.

The letter was made public shortly after the head of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday said that oil and gas companies are not making sufficient efforts to curb methane emissions and undermining a global agreement to slash methane pollution by 30% by the end of the decade.

Methane, a key component of natural gas, is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to warming the atmopshere, but doesn't last as long in the atmosphere before it breaks down. Scientists have warned that curbing methane is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

A recent study published in the journal Science suggested that oil field flaring emits nearly five times more methane than previously thought. The process often doesn't completely burn the methane, and in some cases, flares are extinguished and not reignited, causing the methane to release into the atmosphere.