‘A tsunami effect’: ETF fund manager bets on the robot boom

Artificial intelligence isn't just a hot topic in Hollywood.

While horror robot movie "M3gan" racks up millions at the winter box office, the ETF industry is seeing opportunities from the controversial technology.

According to ROBO Global CIO William Studebaker, the economic benefits could be staggering.

"You're going to see a tsunami effect in terms of prices coming down as a result of deflationary pressures from these technologies," he told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Wednesday. "It's in industrial manufacturing, health care, AG [agriculture], security and surveillance … and others."

Studebaker manages the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, which is up 12% so far this year. The exchange-traded fund's holdings include IPG Photonic, Zebra Technologies, Rockwell Automation and Teradyne.

"I have high confidence this is going to be very additive to our economies globally, and importantly, just generating new growth," he added.