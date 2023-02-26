How the Creed franchise makes a statement – and a ton of money – in modern Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — It's an underdog story for the 21st century.

The Creed series is a Hollywood miracle in many ways. It's a lucrative spinoff of the beloved, decades-old Rocky series, but it has its own modern style and sensibility.

And, while paying homage to the star and the stories that gave it a foundation, it has flipped the script on an enduring white working-class mythos by highlighting Black talent on both sides of the camera.

Warner Bros.' upcoming "Creed III," due in theaters March 3, also sees its lead actor take the helm as director, a move also made by Sylvester Stallone in 1979 with the release of "Rocky II." The film will be Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.

"Michael B. Jordan has worked on some amazing television series and films and I've always said that the best film school is being on set," said Shawn Edwards, a film critic who sits on the board of the Critics Choice Association and co-founded the African American Film Critics Association. "I think it was only a matter of time before [he] jumped behind the camera."

Jordan's road to the director's chair was paved by Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first Creed film, as well as Steven Caple Jr., who directed the second. Coogler, who hadn't yet released his debut film "Fruitvale Station," which also starred Jordan, approached Stallone about a Creed spinoff.

Several years later, he finally won him over. Stallone co-starred in the first two movies and co-wrote the "Creed II" screenplay. Stallone was not involved with the third Creed film and declined CNBC's request for comment.

The first film, 2015's "Creed," followed Adonis, the son of Rocky's longtime rival and later friend, Apollo Creed. The story examined the life of an orphaned boy living in the shadow of a boxing legend and dealing with his own underdog story as he sought to follow in his father's footsteps and enter the ring.

"Creed" echoed much of the narrative cues of the original Rocky movies, which focused on a so-called "ham-and-egger" from Philly's white working-class mean streets who becomes a heavyweight contender and, eventually, world champion.

But the new franchise also addressed issues regarding the Black experience and Black masculinity.

"It's refreshing to see this focus, not on our traditional ways of thinking about Black representation in terms of the past and historical struggles against discrimination and oppression," said Brandy Monk-Payton, a professor at Fordham University who specializes in Black media representation. "I think they're embedded in the way in which [the film's characters] move about the world ... but at the same time, it's not the centerpiece of the story. The focus of the story is this everyman who winds up going through a struggle and triumph."