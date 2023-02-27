China Renaissance says its missing founder Bao Fan is cooperating with a government probe

China Renaissance said this month it was unable to contact its founder and CEO Bao Fan. This picture is from 2016.

BEIJING — Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is cooperating with a government investigation, his firm China Renaissance said in a filing Sunday.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares have plunged 29% since the firm said on Feb. 16 it was unable to reach Bao. He is China Renaissance's controlling shareholder, chief executive officer and founder, among other roles.

"The Board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," China Renaissance said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Sunday.

In both filings this month, China Renaissance said its business continued to operate normally.

Its shares hit a record low of 5 Hong Kong dollars (64 cents) on Feb. 17 but have since recovered slightly.