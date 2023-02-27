'Bond ladders are cool again,' says advisor. Here's how to capture higher Treasury bill yields

If you're eager to capture higher yields amid rising interest rates, you may consider a Treasury bill ladder, depending on your goals, according to financial experts.

Backed by the U.S. government, Treasury bills, or T-bills, are widely considered a relatively safe asset, with terms of four weeks to 52 weeks. You receive the interest when the T-bill matures.

The ladder strategy includes several T-bills with staggered maturities. When one expires, you can reinvest the funds for a higher yield, which may be appealing as interest rates rise. Or you can allocate the proceeds elsewhere.

"Bond ladders are cool again," said Jeremy Keil, a certified financial planner with Keil Financial Partners in Milwaukee, who is currently looking at T-bill ladders of four months, eight months and 12 months.

Over the past year, T-bill yields have increased after a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve — and there may be more on the horizon. As of Feb. 27, six-month and 1-year Treasury bills were both paying over 5%.