Here's how to buy Treasury bills as some yields reach 5%, according to financial experts

With some Treasury bills now offering 5%, the assets have become more appealing to investors. But there are a few things to know about the purchase process, experts say.

Backed by the U.S. government, Treasury bills, or T-bills, are nearly risk-free, with terms of four weeks to 52 weeks. You receive T-bill interest at maturity, which is exempt from state and local taxes.

After a series of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, T-bills have become a competitive option for cash, with some T-bills paying more than 5%, as of Feb. 24.

However, there's not a direct rate comparison with other products because T-bills are typically sold at a discount, with the full value received at maturity, explained Jeremy Keil, a certified financial planner with Keil Financial Partners in Milwaukee.

For example, let's say you purchase $1,000 of one-year T-bills at a 4% discount, with a $960 purchase price. To calculate your coupon rate (4.16%), you take your $1,000 maturity and subtract the $960 purchase price before dividing the difference by $960.