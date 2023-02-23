Retirees lost 23% of their 401(k) savings in 2022, Fidelity says

In this article FIS Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

In a year marked by stiff economic headwinds, retirement savers paid the price. Although the average 401(k) balance rose in the fourth quarter of last year, balances ended 2022 down 23% from a year earlier to $103,900, according to a new report by Fidelity Investments, the nation's largest provider of 401(k) plans. The financial services firm handles more than 35 million retirement accounts in total. The average individual retirement account balance also plunged 20% year over year to $104,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Across all ages and income levels, at least one-third of adults said they are likely to have less in savings now compared with a year ago, according to a recent report by Bankrate. "It's clear that the less-than-optimal economy, including historically high inflation coupled with rising interest rates, has taken a double-edged toll on Americans," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Many retirees expect to outlive their savings