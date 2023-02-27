Zillow can rally nearly 20% as real estate platform navigates tough housing market, JPMorgan says

It's time for investors to jump on the Zillow bandwagon, according to JPMorgan. Analyst Dae Lee initiated coverage of the online real estate platform with an overweight rating with a price target of $48 per share. That estimate implies upside of nearly 20% from Friday's close of $40.50. "We believe Zillow's leadership as the most visited online real estate platform, core demand generation-based business model, solid margins (26% in '22), and active share repurchase program best position Zillow to navigate the [near-term] real estate industry challenges and emerge stronger on the other end," Lee wrote in a Monday note. "Additionally, Zillow has a healthy balance sheet to continue investing through N-T headwinds, which should strengthen its leadership position," he added. To be sure, the analyst said that the company continues to struggle with macro headwinds, with revenue expected to fall 6% in the 2023 fiscal year before making a recovery. "The residential real estate industry is cyclical, and it currently is in a down cycle and faces affordability, mortgage rate volatility, & low inventory challenges," Lee wrote. Zillow said earlier this month that average monthly unique users during the fourth quarter remained flat year over year, while visits fell 5% from the year-earlier period. "Visibility remains limited with seller and buyer sentiment ebbing and flowing with mortgage rate swings, but we take a view that the cycle is closer to the bottom & recovery will begin later in 2023," the analyst continued. Shares of Zillow have surged almost 30% this year amidst a 30% tumble in the past 12 months. The stock was down 2.5% on Monday during premarket trading. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.