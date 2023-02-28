60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck — 'inflation is part of their everyday lives,' expert says

Despite higher prices, consumers are still spending, although not as much as a year ago, which is giving their budgets some breathing room.

As of January, 60% of all U.S. adults, including 45% of high-income earners, were living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. That's down from 64% a year earlier, suggesting that last year's spending cutbacks have improved some consumers' financial situations.

"Consumers have accepted that inflation is part of their everyday lives and they are actively making behavior changes, especially during the 2022 holiday shopping season, to adjust their spending and better manage their cash flow," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

Yet the latest inflation reading from last Friday's core personal consumption expenditures index was hotter than expected, showing some spending habits are hard to break. Consumer spending jumped 1.8% for the month compared to the estimate of 1.4%.

To make ends meet as prices increase, more Americans are leaning on credit cards, other reports show.

At the end of 2022, credit card debt hit a record $930.6 billion, a 18.5% spike from a year earlier, and average balance rose to $5,805, according to the latest report by TransUnion.

Total household debt also increased by 2.4% to $16.9 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.