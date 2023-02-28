Asia-Pacific markets rise; Japan's factory output sees worst drop in eight months

Commercial and residential buildings in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data across the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.51%, while the Topix was higher at 0.37% despite the country recording its worst decline in factory output in eight months, recording a 4.6% drop in January compared to December.

Retail sales for January beat expectations, with a 6.3% rise compared to the same period a year ago.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.57% ahead of its January retail sales data release. Economists expect retail sales to come in at 1.5% higher compared to December.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.98%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.67%.