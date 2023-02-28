Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick on creating real, lasting diversity in corporate America

Wayne A.I. Frederick, the President of Howard University, at a press conference February 29, 2016, in the university's Founder's Library. The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is the 17th president of Howard University, one of 107 historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S., serving some 11,000 students across its undergraduate, graduate, and professional student programs. Frederick is the distinguished Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine. He is also a practicing cancer surgeon at Howard University Hospital, where he continues to see patients and perform surgeries. Frederick — who currently serves on the boards of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Humana — recently spoke with CNBC ahead of the Equity and Opportunity Forum on April 4. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. CNBC: As of this interview, there are only 6 Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, which is a record. And even below the C-level, the majority of executive corporate America continues to be overwhelmingly white and male. Do you see this as a pipeline issue? A recruitment issue? Something more systemic? Frederick: I see the dearth of Black CEOs as an ecosystem issue. I think every aspect of the ecosystem needs to be improved — the pipeline, the opportunities once you get into the job arena, and then the management. So, the boards need to be more reflective of the people that we want to see coming from diverse talent in the C-suite. And the C-suite, even the executive leadership, we focus a lot on the Black CEOs, but the reality is the people who could elevate to those positions, there is a dearth of them. So that opportunity to elevate isn't there and I think that's problematic. And obviously, it starts with the pipeline, but everywhere along the system there's a problem. CNBC: How important is corporate recruiting at Howard? Can you speak to how on-campus recruiting has traditionally looked, and whether that has changed during your tenure? Frederick: In terms of our campus recruiting, it has always attracted a wide variety of companies looking for diverse talent. That can be very transactional. And it can also afford companies an opportunity to check the box, as it were, you know, so that when they give a report, they could say, "Yeah, we went to Howard, we went to these other HBCUs. And we didn't really find talent," because it's a one-off, very transactional environment. What has changed under my leadership is we've tried to make that more of a relationship-type experience, where we set up a corporate relations office, we've been engaging with companies to talk about what our students are exposed to, what they're looking for, who they are. And that has resulted in better partnerships.

So, everything from Howard West's relationship with Google, where we send students out there, so that you can't help but develop a relationship as they get to know the faculty, staff and students. It's been wonderful. And so the hiring there has been better. We have our entertainment relationship, which involves Amazon Studios. That's very similar. We have a finance relationship, which involves three companies, Apollo, Ares, Oaktree, which gives some exposure to private equity, to venture capital financing, etc. And so those relationships have taken away, I think, the transactional nature of the recruiting, has enhanced the recruiting prospects, and also resulted, I think, in more diverse recruitment at those companies, and a much better experience for students as well. CNBC: The Department of Defense recently announced its selection of Howard University as the 15th university, and first HBCU, to lead a University Affiliated Research Center. How does a selection like this affect your ability to attract top candidates who might otherwise choose a school like MIT or Stanford? Frederick: What that has done for us, it's positioned us very uniquely in the ecosystem. This is high-level research. It's focused on AI and algorithms, machine learning. It's in an area of technology that will put us at the forefront. The activity and the expertise that the Air Force is hoping will develop and come out of the research activity is cutting-edge. So, it is definitely going to be a significant recruitment tool. Prior to this, we already saw a significant interest in our application process, year over year, with some 60 to 70% increase in applications. So all in all, I think it bodes very well, for our recruitment, I think students will be energized and excited by the fact that they would be in an environment where they can work on cutting-edge technology.

