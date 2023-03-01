Denmark to abolish springtime public holiday to help meet NATO spending goal

Denmark's 179-seat parliament voted by 95 to 68 to approve the government's proposal to scrap Great Prayer Day, a religious holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter.

Danish lawmakers voted to abolish a springtime public holiday from the national calendar and plan to use the savings to boost military spending.

Denmark's 179-seat Parliament on Tuesday voted by 95 to 68 to approve the centrist coalition government's proposal to scrap Store Bededag, or Great Prayer Day, from next year.

Great Prayer Day is a religious holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter.

The newly formed government said the cancellation of the public holiday would provide an additional 3 billion Danish krone (roughly $430 million). The lion's share of this will then be used to raise the country's defense spending and bring it in line with NATO's target of 2% of gross domestic product.

The controversial bill, which was proposed in December, has been sharply criticized by religious groups, trade unions and lawmakers from across the political spectrum. However, opposition lawmakers failed to agree on calling a referendum on the issue.

"Stop the thief," said Karsten Hønge, a member of the Socialist People's Party, according to The Associated Press. "The government is ordering people to work one day more."