Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian forces are coming under 'insane pressure' from Russia, Kyiv says, but counteroffensives are being prepared

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled Kyiv is preparing its soldiers for counteroffensives and praised soldiers for defending the country despite the "insane pressure" Russian forces have been putting on them.

"We are preparing for the return of our warriors to actions for the liberation of our land," the president said in his nightly address Tuesday, alluding to an expected counteroffensive Ukraine is likely to launch in spring.

Ahead of that offensive, Zelenskyy said Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine that has been wrestled over by Russian and Ukrainian forces for over six months, remains the epicenter of fierce fighting and fatalities in the war.

"The most difficult situation is still Bakhmut and the battles that are important for the defense of the city," he noted, adding that the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi had told him that around 800 Russian troops had been killed in the Bakhmut area since last Thursday.

Zelenskyy said "Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly storm our positions. The intensity of fighting is only increasing."

