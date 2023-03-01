CNBC Investing Club

Don't act on new activist push for board seats at Salesforce before earnings, Benioff reaction

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Salesforce cofounder and co-CEO Marc Benioff speaks during the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
Karl Mondon | Bay Area News Group | Getty Images

Hedge fund Elliott Management's decision to nominate candidates for Salesforce's (CRM) board represents an escalation of the activist agitation at the Club holding. However, we're urging Club members to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Salesforce's earnings report, set for after the closing bell Wednesday, and reaction from Salesforce co-founder and longtime CEO Marc Benioff on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer in the evening.