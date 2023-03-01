Don't act on new activist push for board seats at Salesforce before earnings, Benioff reaction

Hedge fund Elliott Management's decision to nominate candidates for Salesforce 's (CRM) board represents an escalation of the activist agitation at the Club holding. However, we're urging Club members to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Salesforce's earnings report, set for after the closing bell Wednesday, and reaction from Salesforce co-founder and longtime CEO Marc Benioff on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer in the evening. "This could be win-win," Jim Cramer said during the Club's "Morning Meeting." On the one hand, if Salesforce's quarterly results come in better than expected, that could spark a rally in the company's stock. On the other hand, if Salesforce's numbers disappoint, Jim said Elliott may step up the pressure in a way that boosts shareholder value. The Club generally believes activists' wishes for cost-cutting at Salesforce are positive, as long as Benioff remains at the helm. It's unclear whether Elliott is nominating two or three candidates for Salesforce's board, according to CNBC's David Faber, who broke the story Wednesday morning . However, Elliott Managing Partner Jesse Cohn will likely be among the nominees, Faber reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Salesforce's nomination window opened Feb. 12. It closes March 14. Salesforce shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday to nearly $166 apiece, in an otherwise meandering day for the broader S & P 500 index. The stock, which gained 25% this year, was still about 25% below its 52-week high of $222 last March after a rough 2022. Elliott is among the five known activist investors who have built positions in Salesforce in recent months, with one of the key issues being the enterprise software maker's profitability relative to peers. Elliott, run by founder and co-CEO Paul Singer, has a multibillion stake in Salesforce. The unusual extent of the activist presence in Salesforce became clear in early 2023 — and by February, the number of known firms with stakes swelled to five. In addition to Elliott and Jeff Smith's Starboard Value, the other three activists are Dan Loeb's Third Point, Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital and San Francisco-based ValueAct. CRM 1Y mountain Salesforce (CRM) 1-year performance While tech companies like Salesforce had for years been rewarded for aggressively pursuing topline revenue growth, Wall Street's focus has shifted to the bottom line due, in part, to Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking campaign. Those higher rates have muddied the economic outlook, prompting many of Salesforce's customers to tighten their belts and scrutinize their spending on the company's suite of software offerings. Additionally, higher rates have made the promise of future earnings look less attractive, putting pressure on the valuations for Salesforce and other companies while boosting investors' appetite for near-term profits. Salesforce laid out a plan to grow profitability in the coming years at an investor day in September 2022, targeting an adjusting operating margin of 25% for fiscal 2026. For comparison, Salesforce reported an adjusted operating margin of 22.7% in its fiscal 2023 third quarter . The company's 2026 target was issued before any activists publicly disclosed Salesforce holdings. However, the margin outlook was not nearly ambitious enough for Smith and Starboard, which in mid-October, became the first activist hedge fund to publicize its position in Salesforce. In early January, Salesforce announced an expense-reduction plan that included laying off more than 7,000 workers and office space cutbacks — moves Jim previously suggested were advocated for by Starboard. The software firm, which for more than two decades has been run by Benioff, shook up its board in late January. That included naming ValueAct CEO Mason Morfit as a director, as well as Mastercard (MA) Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra and Arnold Donald, former CEO of cruise line Carnival (CCL). Those three appointments became effective Wednesday. Benioff is chairman of Salesforce's board. How all those moves figured into Elliott's decision to nominate its own board candidates is unclear. The hedge fund did not respond to the Club's request for comment. Jim said Wednesday he thought there would be a "meeting of the minds" between Elliott and Benioff that resolved some disagreements among the two parties. Salesforce did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment Wednesday. CNBC's Faber said it's his understanding that Salesforce management's conversations with Elliott had been in "good faith." But they have not necessarily brought "peace" to the matter, Faber acknowledged. It's possible that a settlement between Elliott and Salesforce is reached before the situation escalates into a full-blown proxy contest – generally considered a contentious development in which an entity such as Elliott campaigns for other shareholders to vote for its nominees against the wishes of management. In past activist campaigns, Elliott has reached amicable agreements with companies such as Pinterest (PINS) back in December. Elliott secured a Pinterest board seat for one of its portfolio managers, and the two sides entered into a "long-term cooperation agreement. Bottom line For now, the Club believes investors should wait to see what happens with Salesforce's quarterly results – and Benioff's interview for "Mad Money" Wednesday evening — before reaching a conclusion on what Elliott's board decision means. In general, we hope to see Salesforce become more profitable and recognize that questions around succession to Benioff have been asked for years. In fact, Jim said Saturday, at the Club's first-ever Annual Meeting, that he sees a "good chance" that succession gets addressed sometime soon. However, we don't want the activist pressure at Salesforce to cause Benioff to depart the company. We see him as an invaluable asset to the enterprise software maker, with a deal-making prowess that's helped shareholders, including the Club, make lots of money over the years. Currently, we own 350 shares of Salesforce , which has a portfolio weighting of nearly 2.3%. Our average cost basis is $188 per share. On our remaining shares, the Club is sitting on an unrealized loss of about 12% at current CRM trading levels, which we view as a buy as reflected by our 1 rating on the stock . (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. 