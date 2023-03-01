European markets head for modestly higher open, continuing muted trend seen this week

European markets are heading for a modestly higher open, continuing the lackluster trend seen on Tuesday when regional markets closed lower after a mostly muted session.

U.S. stock futures inched downward overnight as investors came off a losing month. In Asia-Pacific markets, stocks mostly rose as investors digested a slew of key economic data across the region.

China's National Bureau of Statistics also reported its official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 in February, the highest since April 2012.