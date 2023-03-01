LIVE UPDATES
Dow futures rise on Wednesday evening after Salesforce posts strong guidance: Live updates
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in overnight trading as earnings season pressed on and Salesforce shares popped on a strong quarter and forward guidance.
Along with Salesforce, Okta shares jumped in overnight trading on solid earnings and guidance. Silvergate Capital shares plunged more than 30% after it delayed its 10-K annual report.
Futures tied to the Dow jumped 191 points, or 0.58%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.20% and 0.22%, respectively.
Wednesday marked the first trading day of March. All the major averages finished lower as bond yields rocketed higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4% for the first time since November.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led Wednesday's losses, falling 0.66%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.47%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 5.14 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on pace for their second consecutive losing week for the first time since December. The Dow, meanwhile, is on track for its fifth consecutive negative week, a first since May 2022.
The rise in bond yields and concerns of a potentially larger-than-expected hike from the Federal Reserve have fueled investor concern in recent days, putting a dent in the early 2023 rally.
"You have a situation where if rates stay high, multiples need to come in, and it likely leads to a further downfall down the line in the economy because there is a lag effect to these rate hikes," Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Wednesday. "And then once the economy falls, then earnings would have a fairly long way to go to the downside."
Earnings season continues Thursday with results from Broadcom, Costco and Marvell Technology.
On the economic front, investors await jobless claims, and unit labor costs and productivity data. A speech from Fed Governor Christopher Waller is also slated for Thursday afternoon.
Tesla shares fall as investor day unfolds
Shares of Tesla fell about 3% after the bell as the electric vehicle maker held its 2023 Investor Day.
During the event, hosted in Texas, CEO Elon Musk unveiled his "Master Plan 3," focusing heavily on sustainable energy, but sharing few details.
Investors and analysts alike are monitoring the event for insight into how the company plans to grapple with increasing competition.
— Samantha Subin, Lora Kolodny
Silvergate Capital shares plummet as it delays 10-K annual report release
The crypto-focused bank's stock plummeted more than 30% in overnight trading after it filed to delay the release of its 10-K.
Silvergate Capital said in a filing Wednesday that it's evaluating a string of pending inquires and investigation and needs more time to "complete management's evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting."
Given this recent string of events, the company also said in the filing that it may be "less than well-capitalized."
Silvergate Capital shares have come under pressure in recent months as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of crypto-exchange FTX.
— Samantha Subin
Okta, Snowflake among stocks moving after hours
Along with Salesforce, a slew of technology stocks moved in overnight trading after reporting earnings.
Snowflake shares fell more than 7% on lighter-than-expected product revenue guidance, despite posting a top-and-bottom line beat for the recent quarter, according to Refinitiv.
Meanwhile, Okta's stock jumped 14% on a top-and-bottom line beat. The identity management company also shared strong revenue and EPS guidance for the current period, including an unexpected profit.
Outside of tech, shares of American Eagle Outfitters jumped about 7% on strong quarterly results.
Read the full list of stocks moving after the bell here.
— Samantha Subin
Salesforce shares pop on strong earnings, guidance
Salesforce's stock popped more than 15% in overnight trading after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and strong guidance for the year ahead.
The cloud software company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 on revenue of $8.38 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had called for EPS of $1.36 on $7.99 billion in revenue.
Salesforce also said it's expanding its share buyback program to $20 billion.
— Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet
Dow futures open higher
Stock futures opened higher Wednesday evening.
Futures tied to the Dow gained 148 points, or 0.45%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.08% each.
— Samantha Subin