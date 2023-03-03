Oil prices turn positive after falling by $2 a barrel on a report UAE is considering leaving OPEC

The logo of the OPEC is pictured at the OPEC headquarters on October 4, 2022.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — International oil benchmark Brent crude dropped as much as 2.8% on Friday morning in New York on the back of a report that the United Arab Emirates is internally discussing leaving OPEC, the powerful 13-member oil producer alliance.

Brent later recouped its losses and turned positive, trading at $85.23 per barrel at 11:30 a.m. ET, up 0.57% on the previous day.

Amid a gradually growing rift between longtime close allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the latter is now debating withdrawing from OPEC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed Emirati officials.

The UAE's energy ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This would have a significant impact on the oil producer group's global clout, as well as allow the UAE to pursue its own oil production plans that suit its interests. Abu Dhabi has for some time wanted to increase its crude output to boost its revenue but has been limited by OPEC+ production agreements dominated by the group's kingpin and largest producer, Saudi Arabia.