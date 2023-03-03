Treasury yields decline as investors look to Fed speakers for policy hints

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors awaited a series of remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide fresh hints about the central bank's interest rate policy plans.

At 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 4.0086% after falling by over six basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by more than four basis points to 4.8606%. During Thursday's trading session it had climbed to levels last seen in 2007.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.