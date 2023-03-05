China sets GDP target of 'around 5%' for 2023

China's economy is widely expected to grow by more than 5% this year.

BEIJING — China set a growth target of "around 5%" for 2023, according to Premier Li Keqiang's government work report released Sunday.

Analysts generally expected China to set a GDP target of above 5% for 2023. The average forecast for growth is 5.24%, according to CNBC analysis.

China also set a goal of 3% for the consumer price index, and a 5.5% unemployment rate for people in cities — with the creation of around 12 million new urban jobs.

The work report called for implementing "prudent monetary policy" in a "targeted" way.

Li presented the report Sunday at the opening of the National People's Congress, part of the annual "Two Sessions" parliamentary meeting. This is his last such congress as premier.