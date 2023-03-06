DOJ says at least 1,000 Trump supporters arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads "Come and Take It," during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

At least 1,000 people so far have been arrested on charges related ot the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, the Department of Justice said Monday.

About 518 people have pleaded guilty to federal crimes so far, the DOJ said in an update marking 26 months since the riot.

Around one third of Capitol riot defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding police during the attack, the DOJ said. About 420 defendants have already been adjudicated and sentenced for their criminal activity. Another 53 people were found guilty at trials, DOJ said.

"The Department of Justice's resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," the update said.

The department said the approximate financial losses "suffered as a result of the siege at the Capitol" totaled $2.88 million as of Oct. 14.

Those losses reflects damage to the Capitol building and ground, as well as costs borne by the Capitol Police. About 140 police officers were assaulted during the riot.