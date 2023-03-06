CNBC Investing Club

Here's what makes cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks tick and why we like the stock so much

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) last month had its best single trading day in about a year, exactly one week after the next-generation cybersecurity company became our newest Investing Club holding. The catalyst for the 12.5% surge on Feb. 22 was an incredible fiscal second quarter, reported the previous day.