Chinese smartphone giants are making a high-end play against Apple and Samsung

Huawei spin off Honor had one of the most prominent booths at Mobile World Congress in February 2023. It was right next to Samsung's stand in a sign that Honor is targeting the South Korean firm in the premium end of the smartphone market.

Chinese smartphone makers are looking to push into the high-end device market to challenge the dominance of Apple and Samsung after one of the worst years for the market on record.

At Mobile World Congress — the world's biggest mobile show — in Barcelona, Spain last week, Chinese smartphone makers had some of the most prominent stands and displays, fresh off the back of launching new products.

Last month, Oppo, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched its foldable smartphone called the Find N2 Flip which was priced at more than $1,000. Its bigger rival Xiaomi followed with the launch of its $1,000 plus Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Honor, a company spun off from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, then launched its $1,690 foldable smartphone called the Magic Vs.

These expensive smartphones represent a shift in strategy from Chinese companies, which have risen to prominence over the years through offering lower-cost devices with flagship-like specs.

"A multitude of companies such as Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, RealMe and others are keen to flex their muscles as they try to secure a place in the market alongside Apple and Samsung who increasingly dominate sales around the world," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC via email.