Morgan Stanley says this EV-adjacent stock can rally nearly 40% as adoption in China accelerates

Hesai can outshine peers with its laser imaging, detection and ranging technology for electric vehicles, Morgan Stanley said. Analyst Tim Hsiao rated the stock overweight with a price target of $26.50. Hsiao's price target implies an upside of 39.5% from Monday's close. "Hesai, a LiDAR solutions leader, should benefit from accelerating LiDAR adoption in China amid rising smart EV penetration, in our view, despite its nascency," he said in a note to clients. "We think Hesai outshines peers, with its superior scale and margin, and its strong project pipeline." The stock gained 1.4% in premarket trading. Hsiao said the company delivered 80,000 LiDAR systems in 2022, a 473% increase from the prior year. Hesai also benefits from in-house production, he said. He added that Hesai has an application-specific integrated circuit that helps keep costs down and reduce complexity in the manufacturing process. That system has helped the company post industry-leading gross profit margins, Hsiao added. The company also has a strong project pipeline that includes partnerships with established automakers such as Li Auto and SAIC and newer entrants including Jidu and Xiaomi . Those qualities should help Hesai lead the pack in what is already an environment of high-growth potential for LiDAR within assisted driving for China, he said. The country is expected to lead the way in global LiDAR assisted driving adoption with 50% of the global total addressable market by 2030, which amounts to an industry value of $32.3 billion. Hesai had its U.S. initial public offering last month at $19 per share. However, the stock closed Monday's session at $18.99 per share. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.