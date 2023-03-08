Biden proposes stricter limits on toxic wastewater from coal plants

The U.S. flag flies on Campbell Transportation's towboat M.K. McNally as it passes Mitchell Power Plant, a coal-fired power-plant operated by American Electric Power (AEP), on the Ohio River in Moundsville, West Virginia.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed stricter limits on how coal-fired power plants dispose of wastewater containing pollutants like arsenic and mercury, which have contaminated the country's rivers, lakes, streams and underground aquifers.

The proposed rule will reduce the discharge of pollutants into the country's waterways by about 584 million pounds each year, according to the agency, which said the reduction would specifically benefit low-income communities and communities of color that are disproportionately exposed to power plant pollution.

The proposal comes after the Trump administration in 2020 weakened regulations that required coal plants to treat polluted wastewater with modern filtration methods and other technology before it was dumped into waterways.

Environmental groups argued that Trump's regulatory rollback allowed the energy industry to use cheaper and less effective methods to treat polluted wastewater and urged the Biden administration to strengthen discharge limits.

In 2021, the Biden administration said it was kicking off a new rulemaking process to reverse the wastewater rollback and would unveil new requirements on wastewater by next fall. Meanwhile, many coal plants were allowed to dispose of toxic wastewater into waterways as the agency drafted new limits.

"This proposed rule represents an ambitious step toward protecting communities from harmful pollution while providing greater certainty for industry," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "EPA's proposed science-based limits will reduce water contamination from coal-fired power plants and help deliver clean air, clean water, and healthy land for all."