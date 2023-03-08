Comedian sues Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him on Twitter after he catcalled her outside U.S. Capitol

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

A political provocateur sued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday for blocking him on Twitter after he heckled her outside the U.S. Capitol, shouting crude remarks about her body and her position on abortion.

Calling the New York Democrat his "favorite big booty Latina," comedian Alex Stein yelled to the lawmaker that he loved her as she entered the building on July 13 in a video he posted online.

"She wants to kill babies but she's still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC," he catcalled to Ocasio-Cortez. "Look how sexy she looks in that dress. Oooh, I love it AOC. Hot, hot, hot like a tamale."

Stein's lawsuit cites a federal appeals court decision that ruled against then-President Donald Trump, saying he violated the constitutional rights of several people by blocking them from following him on Twitter.

The appeals court said Trump was acting in his official presidential capacity when he blocked those people.

Just days after that ruling in November 2019, Ocasio-Cortez apologized to and settled a case with former Brooklyn assemblyman Dov Hikind, who sued her for blocking him on her @AOC Twitter account in response to critical replies to her tweets.

In that case, Ocasio-Cortez lifted the block on Hikind, and said he "has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them."

Stein is looking for the same response with his suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"I really don't have any hard feelings for AOC," Stein said, adding that is not looking for monetary damages in the case.

"I really would like to have her unblock me," he said, noting that would allow him to "communicate with her."