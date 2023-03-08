Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Stitch Fix, Tesla, WeWork, Campbell Soup and more

The Stitch Fix logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Stitch Fix Inc. is scheduled to release earning on June 7.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

United Natural Foods — The organic food company tumbled 27% after posting earnings for its fiscal second quarter that missed analyst expectations. It also cut its full-year earnings guidance and withdrew its financial targets for fiscal 2024.

Stitch Fix — The styling company saw shares drop 10% after it reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the latest quarter as well as a wider-than-forecast loss.

Brown-Forman Corp — Shares of the Jack Daniels maker fell 4.4% after the company reported earnings for the latest quarter of 21 cents per share that included a $27 million pension settlement charge.

Tesla — Shares of Tesla dropped more than 3% after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating two complaints of steering wheels coming off 2023 Model Y vehicles while vehicle was in motion. Berenberg also downgraded shares to hold from buy.

Occidental Petroleum — The energy stock climbed more than 1% after a new regulatory filing showed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large stake in the company over the past trading sessions. The Omaha-based conglomerate bought nearly 5.8 million shares of the oil company in a few trades on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, bumping Berkshire's ownership to 22.2%.

Diversey — The maker of cleaning and hygiene brands such as Dove, Lysol and Air Wick surged more than 37% after the company agreed to be acquired by Solenis in cash in a deal valued at $4.6 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of the year.

WeWork — WeWork shares jumped more than 4% following a New York Times report, citing unnamed sources, that said the office space company is in talks with investors to raise more cash and to restructure its debt of more than $3 billion.

Casey's General Stores — The convenience store chain rose more than 2% midday after the company posted a big earnings beat for its fiscal third quarter and revenue in line with expectations. Casey's also reported it's planning to open about 80 new stores this year.

Campbell Soup Company — Campbell Soup saw shares rise nearly 2% after its fiscal second quarter earnings, revenue and margins beat analysts' expectations. The company also raised the midpoint of its full-year revenue growth and earnings guidance.

CrowdStrike — Shares of the subscription software company were up 2.2% after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue came in stronger than expected. The company's revenue also topped expectations, coming in at $637 million compared to $625 million anticipated by Refinitiv analysts. CrowdStrike offered strong earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 as well.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Hakyung Kim and Sarah Min contributed reporting