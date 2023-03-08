Ukraine war live updates: Mercenaries say they've seized eastern Bakhmut; Ukraine sees over 100 attacks on Donetsk in past day

"There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy noted.

The president said "both generals replied: do not withdraw and reinforce. And this opinion was unanimously backed by the Staff. There were no other opinions. I told the Commander-in-Chief to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut."

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that he had asked Ukraine's ground forces commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, about their view on continuing to defend Bakhmut, saying the options were either "withdrawal or continuation of defense and reinforcement of the city."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he had spoken to his army commanders about the situation in Bakhmut and said they'd insisted the city should be defended rather than abandoned.

Ukrainian servicemen load a 152 mm shell into a Msta-B howitzer to fire toward Russian positions, near the front-line town of Bakhmut on March 2, 2023.

Ukraine is keen to show its allies that it can fight on in Ukraine, although some analysis and reports from Bakhmut suggest some kind of withdrawal is taking place. And there are signs that its international partners would not view a tactical withdrawal from the city in a bad light in any case. On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Bakhmut had more symbolic importance than strategic and operational value.

Defense analysts have noted, however, that Ukraine continuing to fight in Bakhmut has another added advantage, saying a significant number of Russian fighters have been brought into what has been described (by the head of Russia's mercenary forces) as a "meat grinder."

Zelenskyy said Monday that defending Bakhmut meant destroying more of Russia's invading forces.

"We are destroying the occupier everywhere - wherever it yields results for Ukraine. Bakhmut has yielded and is yielding one of the greatest results during this war, during the entire battle for Donbas."

— Holly Ellyatt