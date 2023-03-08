LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Mercenaries say they've seized eastern Bakhmut; Ukraine sees over 100 attacks on Donetsk in past day
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The battle of Bakhmut continues to dominate news out of Ukraine this week, with all eyes on the fate of the city in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
The leader of Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Bakhmut said Wednesday that his private military company, the Wagner Group, had taken full control of the eastern part of the city. CNBC was unable to verify the claims.
Ukraine gave a military update Wednesday in which it noted that Ukraine had repelled over 100 attacks on the Donetsk region over the past day, including on Bakhmut. But it said Russian forces were "continuing their unsuccessful offensive operations" in the area.
Russian mercenaries claim they control eastern Bakhmut
The leader of Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Bakhmut said Wednesday that his private military company, the Wagner Group, had taken full control of the eastern part of the city, according to comments published by Russian state news outlet Tass.
"Wagner PMC units have occupied the entire eastern part of Bakhmut. Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of the Wagner PMC," Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying by Tass, citing comments made on Prigozhin's Telegram channel. CNBC was unable to verify the claims.
Ukraine gave a military update Wednesday in which it noted that Ukraine had repelled over 100 attacks on the Donetsk region over the past day, including on Bakhmut, but said Russian forces were "continuing their unsuccessful offensive operations" in the area.
Russia sees the capture of Bakhmut, a city it refers to as "Artemovsk" or "Artyomovsk," as a key strategic goal, as it looks to cut off Ukrainian supply routes in eastern Ukraine, but the battle for Bakhmut is a also symbolic one for the Wagner Group as it seeks to prove its credibility to Russia's Ministry of Defense.
Prigozhin has had a long-running spat with defense officials in Moscow, criticizing its strategy in the war and, most recently, suggesting that the ministry had not responded to his request for urgent ammunition deliveries for his troops. Prigozhin suggested this could be because of "bureaucracy or betrayal."
— Holly Ellyatt
State Department says Russia will not be able to alter perceptions of war in Ukraine by holding UN Security Council presidency
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Russia's upcoming presidency of the U.N. Security Council will not impact global standing on the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Price said there will be no amount of "propaganda, misinformation or disinformation" that Russia peddles from the helm of the U.N. Security Council that will alter perceptions.
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, urged the international forum earlier in the week to prohibit Russia from holding its scheduled one-month presidency on April 1 over the Security Council.
Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, which is based in New York City and serves as the U.N. arm tasked with maintaining peace and security. Russia also holds veto power in the Security Council, which can hamper any decision-making in regard to supporting Ukraine.
— Amanda Macias
130 Ukrainian service members returned in latest prisoner release
Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said that 130 Ukrainians were returned following Russian detention.
Yermak said that 126 men and four women were released.
"These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, and border guards. Among them are 87 Mariupol defenders, 71 of whom are from Azovstal," Yermak wrote on his official Telegram channel, according to an NBC News translation.
"Most of the people we bring back today have serious injuries," he said, adding that all Ukrainians should work to take care of those returning from Russian imprisonment.
"I am proud of the entire team that worked long and hard on this exchange. Incredible feelings when our people are at home," he added.
— Amanda Macias
Zelenskyy warns that Russian troops will push deeper into Ukraine if Bakhmut falls
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Russian forces will push deeper into Ukraine if they seize control of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.
"We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the interview, which is set to air on March 8 at 9 p.m. ET.
"That's why our guys are standing there," he added when asked about potentially retreating from the area.
"Russia needs some victory, a small victory, even by ruining everything in Bakhmut by killing every civilian there," Zelenskyy said, referencing minimal gains by Russian troops against Ukrainian forces.
Zelenskyy said that if Russia is able to "put their little flag" in Bakhmut it would help "mobilize their society in order to create this idea they're such a powerful army."
— Amanda Macias
China has not yet provided Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine, White House says
The White House said it has not yet seen China supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and declined to elaborate on potential U.S. retaliatory actions if Beijing decides to do so.
"China has a choice to make here," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said when asked by reporters about any potential weapons transfers.
Kirby said that additional sanctions measures would be a discussion on the table between U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Washington this week but declined to speculate about China.
He said that the U.S. and its Western allies hope that China does "not make it any easier for Mr. Putin to kill innocent Ukrainians."
— Amanda Macias
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the seizure of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine would allow Russian forces to mount further offensive operations, Russian news agencies reported.
Shoigu also said the West was increasing its arms deliveries to Ukraine, but vowed they would not change the course of events on the battlefield.
— Reuters
Kyiv vows to fight on in Bakhmut, defying expectations of a withdrawal
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he had spoken to his army commanders about the situation in Bakhmut and said they'd insisted the city should be defended rather than abandoned.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that he had asked Ukraine's ground forces commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, about their view on continuing to defend Bakhmut, saying the options were either "withdrawal or continuation of defense and reinforcement of the city."
The president said "both generals replied: do not withdraw and reinforce. And this opinion was unanimously backed by the Staff. There were no other opinions. I told the Commander-in-Chief to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut."
"There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy noted.
Ukraine is keen to show its allies that it can fight on in Ukraine, although some analysis and reports from Bakhmut suggest some kind of withdrawal is taking place. And there are signs that its international partners would not view a tactical withdrawal from the city in a bad light in any case. On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Bakhmut had more symbolic importance than strategic and operational value.
Defense analysts have noted, however, that Ukraine continuing to fight in Bakhmut has another added advantage, saying a significant number of Russian fighters have been brought into what has been described (by the head of Russia's mercenary forces) as a "meat grinder."
Zelenskyy said Monday that defending Bakhmut meant destroying more of Russia's invading forces.
"We are destroying the occupier everywhere - wherever it yields results for Ukraine. Bakhmut has yielded and is yielding one of the greatest results during this war, during the entire battle for Donbas."
— Holly Ellyatt