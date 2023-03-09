Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: SVB Financial, Oracle, Gap and more

In this photo illustration of the TradingView stock market chart of SVB Financial Group seen displayed on a smartphone with the SVB Financial Group logo in the background.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

SVB Financial — Shares slid 6% after the bell, continuing to plunge from Thursday's session following an announcement from the financial services company that it was looking to raise more than $2 billion in capital to help offset losses from bond sales.

Oracle — The information technology company dropped 4.9% after beating analysts' expectations on earnings but missing on revenue for its third quarter. Oracle posted adjusted earnings of $1.22 in per share compared with the $1.20 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. But its revenue came in lower, at $12.40 billion compared with the $12.42 billion Wall Street anticipated. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 40 cents from 32 cents.

Gap — The retailer tumbled 7% after missing on both the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Gap posted a loss of 75 cents per share, larger than the loss of 46 cents per share estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was lower than expected, coming in at $4.24 billion compared with an expected $4.36 billion. Gap said to expect its first quarter and full-year revenue to decrease year over year despite analysts expecting both to show modest annualized gains.

Ulta — The beauty retailer slid 2.1% despite beating analysts' expectations for both the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv, and issuing upbeat forward guidance. Earnings came in at $6.68 per share, exactly one dollar above the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was also higher than expected, at $3.23 billion compared with the $3.03 billion anticipated by analysts.

Vail Resorts — The stock lost 4.6% after Vail Resorts reported mixed results for its second fiscal quarter and weak guidance, according to FactSet. The company beat revenue expectations with $1.1 billion compared with the $1.07 billion anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. But Vail Resorts came in under the consensus estimate on earnings in the quarter, posting $5.16 per share against the $6.11 anticipated. The company's guidance on net income and adjusted EBITDA for the year leading up to July came in under analysts' expectations.

Zumiez — Shares of the retailer tumbled 11% as weak guidance overshadowed a fourth quarter that beat expectations, according to FactSet. Per-share earnings came in 10 cents ahead of analysts' forecasts at 59 cents, while revenue came in at $280.1 million compared with the consensus estimate of $267.8 million. But for the current quarter, the company said to expect a loss of between 85 cents and 95 cents per share, despite Wall Street expecting a slight gain of 3 cents. Similarly, the company guided revenue to come in between $178 million and $184 million, while the Street anticipated $222 million.

DocuSign — Shares slipped 5% after the electronic signature platform beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv. Earnings came in 10 cents ahead of analyst expectations per share at 62 cents, while revenue was $660 million, ahead of the Street's forecast by $28 million. However, the company announced CFO Cynthia Gaylor would step down later this year.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed reporting