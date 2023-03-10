European markets open lower; bank stocks shed 4% on Silicon Valley Bank plummet

The pan-European Stoxx 600 market was down 1.4%, with most sectors and major bourses trading in negative territory. Bank stocks led losses, down 4.2% just after market open, followed by autos, which dropped 2.7%. Food and beverages and utilities bucked the trend and traded just above the flatline.

The plunge in banking stocks comes after a capital raise at Silicon Valley Bank led to its stock collapsing 60% and contributed to wiping out over $80 billion in value from bank shares.

Investors also continue to digest comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while those in the U.K. enjoyed a stronger-than-expected economic rebound showing the British economy grew 0.3% and managed to avoid a recession.

U.S. stock futures inched lower Friday morning as investors look to upcoming job data for clues on how the Federal Reserve may move forward, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific followed suit and also dipped on similar factors.