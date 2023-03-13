Bitcoin jumps 10% with crypto market topping $1 trillion as U.S. creates backstop for SVB depositors

In this article SBNY

BTC.CM=

ETH.CM= Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

It has been a rollercoaster ride for crypto markets after the collapse last week of Silvergate Capital, a major lender to the crytpo industry. Silvergate said Wednesday it is winding down operations and liquidating its bank. Then came the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday in what was the biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Both Silvergate and SVB put their money into U.S. Treasurys which have lost value as the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interested rates. These banks have been forced to sell these bonds at a loss to shore up their capital position. That was followed on Sunday by the closure of Signature Bank , a major lender in the crypto industry, by U.S. regulators to stem any contagion to the broader banking sector.

watch now