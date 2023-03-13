Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gitlab, United Airlines, First Republic Bank and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Gitlab — Shares tumbled 36% after Gitlab issued a softer-than-expected outlook. It posted fiscal-year 2024 revenue guidance of $529 million to $533 million in 2023, compared to expectations of $586.4 million, according to Refinitiv. Otherwise, the firm reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in its fourth quarter results, per Refinitiv.

United Airlines — Shares fell 6.5% after United Airlines posted a profit warning for its first quarter. The airline company guided for first-quarter adjusted loss between $1.00 and 60 cents per share, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That's compared to prior guidance of earnings of 50 cents to $1.00 per share. It's also lower than consensus expectations of 65 cents per share, according to FactSet.

First Republic Bank — The bank stock popped 10% in extended trading, after plunging 61.8% during the regular trading session on Monday. Fears of contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank weighed on the stock.

KeyCorp — The stock jumped 6% in after hours trading Monday after falling more than 27% during the regular trading session. Regional banks were pummeled after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of contagion risk, despite a plan to backstop depositors from regulators.