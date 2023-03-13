Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv claims over 1,000 Russians died in Bakhmut in last week; Wagner mercenaries pivoting recruitment

Ukrainian servicemen from 24th brigade along the front line south of Bakhmut near New York, Ukraine, on March 10, 2023.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ongoing fighting in the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is taking a big toll on Russia's forces.

In his nightly address Sunday, Zelenskyy said that "in less than one week — since March 6 — in the Bakhmut sector alone, they managed to eliminate more than 1,100 enemy soldiers."

He added that Russia had also seen 1,500 soldiers suffer wounds that would prevent them from fighting. In addition, dozens of units of Russian equipment were destroyed, Zelenskyy said, and more than 10 Russian ammunition depots were burned. CNBC was not able to verify the claims.

There have been questions over how long Ukraine could choose to defend Bakhmut, a city almost completely surrounded by Russian forces, with mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group advancing into parts of the city. Last week, Ukraine said it would continue to defend Bakhmut, however, and would send in reinforcements.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Monday that that "the situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," noting that "Wagner's assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central districts of the city," according to the latest post on the Military Media Centre, translated by NBC News.

"In the course of fierce battles, our defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy. All enemy attempts to capture the city are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Syrskyi said, adding that "the defense of the fortress continues."

— Holly Ellyatt