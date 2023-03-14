Ukraine war live updates: Russia extends grain export deal for 60 days; Bakhmut fighting 'hard' and 'very painful,' Kyiv says

The Malta-flagged bulk carrier Zante en route to Belgium transits the Bosporus carrying rapeseed from Ukraine after being held at the entrance of the Bosporus because Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain agreement, on Nov. 2, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

A vital grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia has been extended for 60 days, according to Russia's deputy foreign minister, who was quoted by a Russian news agency.

The deal, known officially as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has facilitated the export of agricultural products, such as wheat, corn and sunflower oil, from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Early on in the war a blockade on such exports contributed to global food shortages and rising prices.

The grain initiative, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last July, has enabled millions of tons of agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, alleviating shortages elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was quoted as saying that the deal has been extended on the previous conditions, state news agency Tass reported, but that Russia wanted to ensure all the conditions of the agreement were met.

Moscow has complained that international sanctions on its logistics, insurance and payments industries have continued to impede its own agricultural exports of grain and fertilizers.

Grushko said "Russia will persistently seek to ensure that all obligations under the deal are fulfilled," adding that Russia will "strive to ensure that all those promises, obligations that were given to Russia regarding the implementation of the second track [grain deal], and this is the lifting of all sanctions — direct and indirect — for the supply of agricultural products of the Russian Federation to international global markets, were completed," Tass reported.

