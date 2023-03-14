LIVE UPDATES
Japan's Topix slides nearly 3% in Asia's sell-off over Silicon Valley Bank concerns
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session, continuing the sharp losses seen on Wall Street as investors grapple with the fallout of failed banks in the U.S., including Silicon Valley Bank.
In Japan, the Topix led gains and fell 2.77% and the Nikkei 225 fell 2.3% as shares of Softbank Group fell as much as 3.4%. in Asia's morning trade.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 2%, largely led by losses in the banking sector. South Korea's Kospi also fell by 1.5% and the Kosdaq was 1.6% lower.
In the U.S, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its fifth straight day of losses, even as a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank, along with other extraordinary measures, failed to boost bank shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.15% in a volatile session, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45%.
Investors will also be keeping a close watch on the U.S. consumer price index for February, due to be released Tuesday. Economists are expecting to see headline inflation rose 0.4% last month, or 6% from the prior year, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.
— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Alex Harring contributed to this report.
Dollar index at lowest since Feb, Asian currencies mixed
The dollar index was at 103.68, hovering around the weakest level since mid-February,.
Asian currencies traded mixed on Tuesday's morning, with the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar both strengthening to 0.6210 and 0.6651 against the greenback, respectively.
The Japanese yen slightly weakened to 133.24 against the U.S. dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan also weakened to 6.8591 against the greenback.
The Korean won also marginally weakened to 1,297.49 against the U.S. dollar.
— Jihye Lee
Singapore says it has 'insignificant' exposure to failed U.S. banks
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said its exposure to Silicon Valley Bank was "insignificant."
"The Singapore banking system has insignificant exposures to these failed banks in the U.S.," the MAS said in a statement on Monday.
"Banks in Singapore are well-capitalized and conduct regular stress tests against interest rate and other risks," it said, adding that their liquidity positions are healthy and supported by a "stable and diversified funding base."
— Jihye Lee
Two banking ETFs slump to lowest levels since 2020
A pair of banking exchange-traded funds each slid to their lowest levels since Nov. 6, 2020 as shares of regional banks dropped amid deposit flight fears.
The SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) shed more than 9% midday Monday, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) dropped more than 7%.
Notable losers include First Republic Bank, which tanked more than 62%, despite the institution having received additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase on Sunday. Western Alliance shares also plummeted 55%; the bank said in a regulatory filing that it had taken "additional steps" to strengthen its liquidity position. PacWest shares were down more than 30%. Trading in many bank stocks was halted repeatedly for volatility throughout the day.
— Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla
Fed's Barr to lead review into regulation of SVB
The Federal Reserve's top regulator will be leading a review into the events leading to the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, the central bank announced Monday.
Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr has been tapped for the probe, the results of which will be released to the public May 1. The review will focus on the review and supervision of SVB, which the Fed oversees in its role as a regulator.
"The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve," Chairman Jerome Powell said.
—Jeff Cox
Biden says banking system is safe, calls on Congress to strengthen rules after failures
President Joe Biden said Monday that Americans can be confident that the U.S. banking system is safe after regulators scrambled over the weekend to create a plan to backstop deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
"Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country with deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they'll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills," he said in brief remarks Monday before the market's open.
Biden stressed that no losses will be borne by the U.S. taxpayers. Also, the management of the banks will be replaced and bank investors will not be protected, he said.
Biden also called on Congress to look for ways to strengthen banking rules to prevent these events from repeating.
—Christina Cheddar Berk