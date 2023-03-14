Japan's Topix slides nearly 3% in Asia's sell-off over Silicon Valley Bank concerns

A man looks at an electronic sign showing the closing numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, along a street in downtown Tokyo on January 18, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session, continuing the sharp losses seen on Wall Street as investors grapple with the fallout of failed banks in the U.S., including Silicon Valley Bank.

In Japan, the Topix led gains and fell 2.77% and the Nikkei 225 fell 2.3% as shares of Softbank Group fell as much as 3.4%. in Asia's morning trade.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 2%, largely led by losses in the banking sector. South Korea's Kospi also fell by 1.5% and the Kosdaq was 1.6% lower.

In the U.S, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its fifth straight day of losses, even as a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank, along with other extraordinary measures, failed to boost bank shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.15% in a volatile session, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45%.

Investors will also be keeping a close watch on the U.S. consumer price index for February, due to be released Tuesday. Economists are expecting to see headline inflation rose 0.4% last month, or 6% from the prior year, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.