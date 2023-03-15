A recession could come sooner on cooling bank lending

In this article US2Y

"Bear market bottoms are usually retested to ensure that the low is truly in. The rising risk of recession is now being exacerbated by the increased likelihood that banks will limit their lending," noted Sam Stovall, chief market strategist at CFRA. "As a result, the outstanding question is whether the October 12 low will hold. If it doesn't, we see 3,200 on the S&P 500 being another likely target, based on historical precedent and technical considerations." Treasury bonds, usually a more staid market, also traded dramatically. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.93% in afternoon trading, after it took a wild swing lower to 3.72%, well off its 4.22% close Tuesday. The 2-year most closely reflects investors' views of where Fed policy is going.

