Credit Suisse shares tank after Saudi backer rules out further assistance

Commuters cycle past a Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Credit Suisse will present its third quarter earnings and strategy review on Oct. 27.

Shares of Credit Suisse on Wednesday hit another all-time low for a second consecutive day, dropping by more than 24% at one point during the session.

Trading in the bank's plummeting shares was halted several times throughout the morning. The stock recovered slightly by around 11:30 a.m. London time, but was still down more than 20% on the day.

Several Italian banks were also subject to automatic trading stoppages after sharp declines on Wednesday, including UniCredit , Finecobank and Monte Dei Paschi .

Credit Suisse's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said it could not provide the Swiss bank with any further financial assistance, according to a Reuters report, sparking the latest leg lower.

"We cannot because we would go above 10%. It's a regulatory issue," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters Wednesday. However, he added that the SNB is happy with Credit Suisse's transformation plan and suggested the bank was unlikely to need extra money.

The Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse last year as part of the Swiss bank's $4.2 capital raise to fund a massive strategic overhaul aimed at improving investment banking performance and addressing a litany of risk and compliance failures.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a panel session in Riyadh on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann declined to comment on whether his firm would need any sort of government assistance in the future.