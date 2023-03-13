European markets head for positive open as investors keep an eye on Silicon Valley Bank fallout

European markets are heading for a higher open Monday as global investors focus on U.S. regulators trying to limit the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

U.S. stock futures jumped Sunday evening after regulators announced a plan to backstop all the depositors in the failed bank and make additional funding available for other banks.

On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by regulators after massive withdrawals a day earlier created a bank run. All SVB depositors will have access to their money starting Monday, according to a joint statement from the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and the FDIC.

Elsewhere Sunday, U.S. regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank, a big lender in the crypto industry, in a bid to prevent the spreading banking crisis.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors reacted to the latest move be U.S. regulators to stem further systemic risk.