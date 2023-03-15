Medicare beneficiaries could pay less for 27 drugs covered under Part B starting next month

Some Medicare beneficiaries will begin paying less next month for 27 prescription drugs whose prices have increased at a rate that outpaces inflation, government officials announced Wednesday.

Depending on their individual coverage, beneficiaries could save between $2 and $390 per average dose for these drugs starting April 1, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The reduced cost applies to certain drugs and biologicals that are administered in a hospital or other clinical setting — medications that treat cancer, arthritis and chronic kidney disease, for example — and are covered under Medicare Part B.

"Some of these drugs are life-saving for various conditions and situations like organ transplants," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

"It's heartbreaking to hear stories from clients about life-saving medications that are financially out of reach because of fixed income," Gavino said. "Lowering the costs may help some folks."

Beneficiaries who typically pay 20% coinsurance under Part B will see their share decline based on a lower inflation-adjusted price for the drugs on this list. And, the list of drugs impacted by this coinsurance adjustment may change quarterly.