Accounts to buy bonds from the government jumped fivefold as yields boomed

Investors seeking safety from last year's market havoc went running to Uncle Sam — that is, they opened more than 3 million accounts to buy Treasurys and other bonds directly from the U.S. government. In 2022, savers created 3.6 million accounts at TreasuryDirect.gov, a website where investors can buy a range of savings bonds and Treasury securities from the U.S. government. That's up about fivefold from 2021, when investors opened 689,369 accounts on the site.

I bonds

First, savers turned toward Series I savings bonds, an inflation-protected and largely risk-free asset that's issued by the federal government. The rate on these bonds has two components: a fixed rate of interest and a rate that varies based on inflation. In May 2022, the Bureau of Fiscal Service announced that I bonds purchased from then through Oct. 28 of that year would earn a composite rate of 9.62% for the first six months after the date of issue. Bonds issued between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, have a rate of 6.89% — which is still attractive, even if it's lower than last year's bonanza. Be aware that individuals buying I bonds through TreasuryDirect are limited to $10,000 in purchases per calendar year. You can buy up to $5,000 in paper I bonds using your tax refund. Be sure you're comfortable with tying up some of your funds in an I bond. Though you can cash it in after 12 months, you'll lose the last 3 months of interest if you redeem it in fewer than five years.

Rising Treasury yields

