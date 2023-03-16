Bitcoin gains amid growing investor concern over global banking crisis

A pile of Bitcoins are shown here after Software engineer Mike Caldwell minted them in his shop in Sandy, Utah.

The price of bitcoin advanced Thursday after a big rally in cryptocurrencies this week as the broader investment world assessed cracks in the banking system in the U.S. and Europe.

Bitcoin added about 1.5% to $24,763.60, according to Coin Metrics, while Ether added more than 1% to trade at $1,667.56. Earlier Thursday, bitcoin briefly touched $25,000, which has been a key level watched by chart analysts.

Global markets were further rocked this week after Credit Suisse revealed "material weaknesses" in its finances and the Saudi National Bank said it wouldn't invest additional capital to shore up the beleaguered Swiss lender. Late Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank stepped in, allowing Credit Suisse to borrow up to about $54 billion, easing immediate concerns over Credit Suisse's liquidity.