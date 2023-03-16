Southeast Asia VC firms could see a larger impact from SVB fallout than startups

SINGAPORE — Compared to startups, Southeast Asia's venture capital firms could see a bigger impact from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank because finding a replacement for the U.S.-based bank in the region will be challenging.

"I think from a VC firm's perspective, you will see a bigger impact here," said David Gowdey, managing partner at Jungle Ventures, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"That's really because the local banks here aren't providing the same product and services that SVB provides," Gowdey said Tuesday, adding that SVB was Jungle Ventures' primary bank.

While SVB served tech startups and venture capital firms mostly located in the U.S. or have a presence in the U.S. Some VCs based in Southeast Asia — such as Jungle Ventures and Golden Gate Ventures — were also clients of SVB.

The bank provided VC firms and startups access to the U.S. capital market as well as networking opportunities in the U.S.