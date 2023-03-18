BlackRock denies report that it's preparing a takeover bid for Credit Suisse

Key Points
- BlackRock has denied a report that it is preparing a takeover bid for embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse.
- The Financial Times had said the U.S. asset manager was working on a bid to acquire the bank, citing people familiar with the situation.
- UBS has also been mooted as a potential buyer, with the FT reporting Friday that it is in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse.
BlackRock headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. via Getty Images
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
BlackRock has denied a report that it is preparing a takeover bid for embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse.
"BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," a company spokesperson told CNBC Saturday morning.
related investing news
It comes after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. asset manager was working on a bid to acquire the bank, citing people familiar with the situation.
UBS has also been mooted as a potential buyer, with the FT reporting Friday that it is in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, after a tough week for the bank which saw its stock price slide.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.