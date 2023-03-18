BlackRock denies report that it's preparing a takeover bid for Credit Suisse

BlackRock headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. via Getty Images

BlackRock has denied a report that it is preparing a takeover bid for embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse .

"BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," a company spokesperson told CNBC Saturday morning.

It comes after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. asset manager was working on a bid to acquire the bank, citing people familiar with the situation.

UBS has also been mooted as a potential buyer, with the FT reporting Friday that it is in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse, after a tough week for the bank which saw its stock price slide.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.