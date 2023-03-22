Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Feb. 1.

The notable changes include a shift away from "ongoing increases" to the policy rate to "some additional firming," as well as saying that the "U.S. banking system is sound and resilient."

Text removed from the February statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.