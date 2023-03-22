Live Fed updates: Traders await Powell's comments after Federal Reserve hikes rates

The Federal Reserve's decision will arrive at a tense moment for markets as the central bank juggles its efforts to quash inflation while stabilizing the embattled banking sector.

Markets are anticipating the Federal Open Market Committee will push rates higher by 0.25 percentage point on Wednesday afternoon. This would bring the benchmark funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest level since 2007.

Policymakers will also issue their forecasts for the economy and the terminal rate. The FOMC members will roll out their individual projections for interest rates, known as the dot plot.

The wildcard in this rate decision is the recent distress in the global banking sector: There's the question of whether the Fed will move forward with a rate hike in the wake of recent bank failures. Alternatively, there have also been instances in the past in which the central bank either paused or trimmed rates only to resume hiking afterward, according to Citi economist Andrew Hollenhorst.

-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox