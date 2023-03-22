LIVE UPDATES
Live Fed updates: Traders await Powell's comments after Federal Reserve hikes rates
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point. The move brings the benchmark funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. Market participants are awaiting further clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his press conference.
Full Fed statement changes: FOMC removes "ongoing increases" language around interest rates
The FOMC's statement saw significant changes this month, as the central bank monitors stress in parts of the U.S. banking system.
The notable changes include a shift away from "ongoing increases" to the policy rate to "some additional firming," as well as saying that the "U.S. banking system is sound and resilient."
— Jesse Pound
FOMC assures that the banking system is "sound and resilient"
The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee assured the public of the banking system's strength in a statement.
"The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient," the FOMC said. "Recent developments are likely to result in tighter conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks."
Fed signals one more rate increase this year
In its projections, the Federal Reserve signaled that there is just one more rate increase coming this year.
"The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy," the FOMC's post-meeting statement said.
The central bank boosted rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, in a move that brings its target range to 4.75% to 5%.
-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox
The Federal Reserve raises its benchmark rate by 25 basis points
The Federal Reserve increased the benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point, meeting the expectations of market participants. The move raises the Fed's target range to 4.75%-5%, which is the highest level since 2007.
-Darla Mercado
This is what the markets are doing prior to the Fed's decision on interest rates
Here's where markets stand before the Federal Reserve's rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% around 1:46 p.m. ET, while the S&P 500 inched downward by 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was slightly positive, with a 0.1% gain.
Treasury yields fell ahead of the central bank's decision, with the two-year yield at 4.14%, down three basis points. The yield on the 10-year note was 3.547%, declining roughly five basis points.
Oil prices ticked higher. West Texas Intermediate futures and Brent gained roughly 1%.
-Darla Mercado
This is what the Federal Reserve is expected to carry out Wednesday
The Federal Reserve's decision will arrive at a tense moment for markets as the central bank juggles its efforts to quash inflation while stabilizing the embattled banking sector.
Markets are anticipating the Federal Open Market Committee will push rates higher by 0.25 percentage point on Wednesday afternoon. This would bring the benchmark funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest level since 2007.
Policymakers will also issue their forecasts for the economy and the terminal rate. The FOMC members will roll out their individual projections for interest rates, known as the dot plot.
The wildcard in this rate decision is the recent distress in the global banking sector: There's the question of whether the Fed will move forward with a rate hike in the wake of recent bank failures. Alternatively, there have also been instances in the past in which the central bank either paused or trimmed rates only to resume hiking afterward, according to Citi economist Andrew Hollenhorst.
-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox
Fed has to walk 'delicate line' and will be under added scrutiny, economists say
Economists said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will have a tricky job this afternoon: balancing the continued need to bat down inflation with rising concerns of instability in banks.
"The Fed still has work to do, and their actions and communications are going to come under increasing scrutiny given the events of the past few days," said Vanguard senior economist Andrew Patterson. "They need to be careful in balancing the risks of price and financial stability."
Joseph Davis, the firm's global chief economist, said the central bank has to walk a "delicate line."
And whatever decision the Fed makes, economists say, will result in criticism.
Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said he agrees with the consensus prediction that the central bank will approve an interest rate hike of a quarter of a percentage point. But he said that decision marks a shift from before the banking crisis, when a half percentage point hike was considered a more likely possibility.
"The Fed faces a very tough decision this week," Bartholomew said. "Just a couple of weeks ago, Chair Powell seemed to be preparing the ground for the Fed to raise rates by 50bps in March in response to concerns about the inflation outlook. However, the rolling bank sector crisis now means many investors are expecting the Fed to keep policy on hold this week to avoid inflicting any more stress on markets."
— Alex Harring